Trupti Khamkar plays the role of a cop alongside Diljit Dosanjh in 'Crew' which was released on March 29.

Trupti Khamkar Pic/Crew Trailer YouTube Screenshot

Listen to this article Crew: ‘I have seen Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon work for 16-20 hours,’ says Trupti Khamkar x 00:00

Actress Trupti Khamkar, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for her performance in her recently released movie ‘Crew’ spilled the beans about her working experience with the three leading ladies of the movie, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon.

Talking about her experience on sets Trupti stated, “I think it’s my good deeds from my past life that I got the opportunity of sharing the screen space with these three leading ladies. It was lovely because they’re all very hard-working women. We all used to work for 16 hours 20 hours a day and I have seen them work relentlessly and that gave me power. They were all simply amazing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trupti plays the role of a cop alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the film. “I am very grateful that my fans and critics are loving my work. I will not say that it is my best work yet but I did whatever I could and it’s your huge heart that has given me so much love and I can only be thankful for what is coming my way. Please continue to love me and continue to give me the power and strength to do more and make the Best come out to you. I feel grateful that this time I was not doing much Comedy and another side of me as an actor came out and I got to prove my versatility and thanks a zillion for loving me,” she added.

Trupti was previously seen in movies like ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, and ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and will next be seen in ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey.

Meanwhile, 'Crew' has had a great start at the box office. According to estimates, the film opened to Rs 8.75 crore in India. 'Crew', a story of three women is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

(With inputs from ANI)