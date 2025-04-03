Dabba Cartel actress Anjali Anand recalled a traumatising childhood experience when she was assualted by her dance teacher. She was just 8 when he kissed her on the lips

Anjali Anand

Listen to this article Dabba Cartel actress Anjali Anand recalls teacher kissing her on lips at 8, dictated her life till 14 x 00:00

Actress Anjali Anand is known for her role on Netflix series 'Dabba Cartel', Sony LIV series 'Raat Jawan Hai' and the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'. She recently shared a traumatic episode from her childhood where she was assaulted by her dance teacher from the age of 8 to 14. She also revealed that it was her first boyfriend who helped her out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anjali Anand recalls getting sexually abused by dance teacher

In a conversation wit Hauterrfly, Anjali recalled her childhood episode where her dance teacher under the pretense of being a father figure misbehaved with her. She said that it happened right after her father had passed away. "I didn't know what to do. I was eight, just after my dad passed. He told me, ‘I am your dad,’ and I believed him because I didn't know any better. Then he started very slowly—he gave me a peck on my lips and said, ‘It is what dads do.’" she recalled.

Abuse went on till age 14

Anjali said that this went on for years and she did not know better back then. She shared how the teacher would control different aspects of her life and keep an eye on people she would talk to. "He wouldn't let me keep my hair open. He wouldn't let me wear girls’ clothes; he made me wear his old T-shirts so that I didn't look appealing to others. When my sister got married and my dad's best friend’s son came to the wedding, he had a crush on me and started talking to me. That’s when I thought, ‘This feels normal.’ I just felt stuck. He used to keep tabs on my itemised billing—he knew what messages I was sending. He caught me talking to this guy. He used to wait outside my school to pick me up. And everybody was like, ‘Why is he always there?’ But nobody even tried to see why."

Anjali revealed that this behaviour went on till she was 14. She also thanked her first boyfriend for helping her escape from this nightmare.

Anjali Anand's work front

She was last seen playing a pivotal role in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel that also starred Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan and others.