Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 : 'The Kashmir Files' adjudged 'Best Film'

Vivek Agnihotri/ Twitter

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files' bagged the Best Film award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 held in Mumbai on February 20.

Sharing the update, Vivek took to Twitter and said that he dedicated the award to "all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings."

"#TheKashmirFiles wins the 'Best Film' award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023. "This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings," he wrote.

“This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.” pic.twitter.com/MdwikOiL44 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 21, 2023

Netizens flooded Vivek's comment section with congratulatory wishes.

"Wow! Congratulations, well deserved," a social media user commented.

"Huge congratulations to the team," another one wrote.

'The Kashmir Files' documents the alleged genocide and exile of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir. The film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli.

The film had a successful run at the box office and grossed Rs.340 crore worldwide, becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 also saw Alia Bhatt lifting the trophy for 'Best Actress'.

Her husband Ranbir Kapoor collected the 'Best Actor' award for his performance in 'Brahmastra'. Veteran actor Rekha was honoured for her 'Outstanding Contribution To The Film Industry'.

