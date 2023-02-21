Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Varun Dhawan touches Anupam Kher's feet, check out his adorable gesture

The duo hugged each other and posed together for pictures. The senior actor kissed Varun's forehead and showered him with blessings. Varun's gesture has touched the hearts of his many fans

Pic Courtesy: Pallav Paliwal

'Student Of The Year' starrer Varun Dhawan is an actor who is loved by all for his kind nature. Be it his co-stars, his fans or other people, he is always seen treating everyone with respect. Recently, he displayed this quality of his at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen touching Anupam Kher's feet on the red carpet.

The duo hugged each other and posed together for pictures. The senior actor kissed Varun's forehead and showered him with blessings. Varun's gesture has touched the hearts of his many fans.

"How adorable," a social media user commented.

"Varun is the best. He knows how to treat others with dignity," another one wrote.

Varun Dhawan also bagged the Critics Best Actor award for his film 'Bhediya' at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023

Anupam Kher and Varun Dhawan have worked together in films like 'Main Tera Hero' and 'Judwaa 2'.

In the upcoming months, Anupam Kher will be seen in 'The Vaccine War' and 'Emergency'.'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. It is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Anupam Kher posted a long note saying, "Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeInternationalFilmFestival for honouring me with the #MostVersatileActor of the year award for #TheKashmirFiles #Kartikeya2 & #Uunchai. I dedicate this award to my audiences who have loved me for the last 38 years. I will continue to dream and work hard. Also proud that #TheKashmirFiles got the #BestFilmAward. Jai Ho!"

