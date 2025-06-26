As Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani team up for Dadasaheb Phalke’s biopic, his grandson Chandrashekhar Pusalkar on how most filmmakers refused to make a movie on the Father of Indian cinema

Aamir Khan

Isn’t the story of how Dadasaheb Phalke made India’s first feature film worth chronicling on the big screen? Most would say yes in a heartbeat. As did superstar Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who are teaming up for a biopic on Phalke, considered the Father of Indian cinema. It has quickly become one of the most talked about projects, but Phalke’s grandson Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar reveals that initially, there were no takers for the story.



“Hindukush Bharadwaj and his son Avishkar did extensive research and wrote the script over the last four years. They had approached many producers earlier, but nobody was willing to take it on. The producers felt the story didn’t have the masala of a mainstream entertainer,” recalls Pusalkar. It was Hirani who saw merit in telling the story of the man who started it all for Indian cinema. “Mr Hirani said it was our duty to make a film on the man who put Indian cinema on the world map, and because of him, we have rozi-roti. He also said that his intention with the film wasn’t to make profit, but for people all over the world to know about Dadasaheb Phalke.” Interestingly, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR have also announced a movie on the visionary.

Pusalkar reveals that work on the Khan-led biopic is on in full swing. “I have heard that the shoot will start from January 2026,” he shares.

Set against the backdrop of India’s independence struggle, the biopic will trace how Phalke got enamoured by movies and set out to make his maiden film, Raja Harishchandra (1913). There’s more, insists Pusalkar. “The story will cover the childhood of my grandfather, who was born in Trimbak near Nashik. He had no plan of making movies, but when he saw the film on Jesus Christ [The Birth, the Life and the Death of Christ], he thought why shouldn’t our culture, gods, and goddesses be shown. That’s how Raja Harishchandra happened.” He adds that the movie will also depict how his second wife, Saraswatibai Phalke, deeply influenced his life. “My grandmother gave him her jewellery to help him go to London. She would sit in on the film’s editing and help him with reflectors on outdoor shoots.”

Pusalkar is ecstatic that Khan will step into his grandfather’s shoes. “He does everything with dedication and passion, and he will play Dadasaheb Phalke with the same sincerity. I’m sure he will do justice to my grandfather’s role.”

Did you know?

Phalke was not the original last name of Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, better known as Dadasaheb Phalke. His grandson shares, “Our family’s surname is Bhatt. My grandfather’s ancestors used to supply cut banana leaves to the Peshwa kings for serving food, and that process was called making ‘phalke’ in Marathi.

That led to the name.”