From vada pav to pani puri, Daisy Shah reveals Salman Khan's film set is a food lover's paradise | Exclusive

Updated on: 29 July,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Top

Daisy Shah, who starred alongside Salman Khan in 'Jai Ho' and ‘Race 3’ asserts that the day the actor was on set it felt like being in a resort

Daisy Shah with Salman Khan Pic/Instagram

From vada pav to pani puri, Daisy Shah reveals Salman Khan's film set is a food lover's paradise | Exclusive
Bollywood actress Daisy Shah, who made her Hindi film debut in 2014 with ‘Jai Ho’ opposite Salman Khan shares exclusively with mid-day.com what it is like to sit down for a meal on the superstar’s movie set. She spills the beans on the feast-like affair, including live pani puri and dosa counters, vada pav, and more. Daisy also recalls her memories growing up in Vile Parle, falling in love with South Indian food, eating samosas from the Khalsa College canteen, and more.


Daisy, who reunited with Salman in 2018 for ‘Race 3’ asserts that the day the actor was on set, “Unka pura resort set-up lagta tha.” She elaborates, “It’s his vanity van, he has a huge tent, there are three tables with 10-15 chairs around them, and there’s another table where the food is laid out. It’s like a buffet system. I remember snacking on flatbreads, and vada pavs, and sometimes there would be live pani puri and dosa counters.”



The actress calls herself a ‘Vile Parle girl’ - a suburban area in Mumbai where she spent most of her childhood. Her family would often visit a popular eating joint, Natraj Pav Bhaji. She reminisces, “It was like a closed garage all different families would come, pick a chattai (mat), and sit in a circle to eat.”


Daisy, who is proud of her Gujarati roots, emphasizes that the cuisine is more than just dhoklas and fafdas. She explains, “People are completely oblivious to the cuisine. Gujarati kadhi is not yellow. It’s often misunderstood. I have been disappointed by going to certain restaurants and I’ve ordered and received Punjabi kadhi.”

The actress is a Khalsa College girl, located at King Circle, Matunga, which is also a hub for South Indian food in Mumbai. Daisy looks back on her college days when she’d gorge on her favourite delicacies like dosa, upma, and idiyappam. However, when she wanted to indulge in junk, she would enjoy a samosa with loads of red chutney from the college canteen. 

Daisy, who is gearing up for a role that requires her to be at her physical best reveals that to stay fit, she’s been on a keto diet for the longest time. “I am somebody who doesn't believe in having one cheat day in a week. I have my cheat months because when I have to prepare for a project, I go on a diet and rigorous workouts for like 6 to 7 months. That's how I work, and that's how my body reacts. Everybody's metabolic rate is different, showing of results is different,” she concludes. 

