Having hit the headlines for his performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s recently concluded wedding, Daler Mehndi has his eyes set on July 25, when his latest song, Ankhiyan te ja ladiyan releases. Infused with Balochi nuances, it marks his collaboration with Qawwali veterans, Ustad Sher Ali and Ustad Mehr Ali.

“I wanted the rhythms of the Balochi dhol included in this track. The aspect that I like about this number is that it doesn’t make any references to alcohol or abusive language. The lyrics have been tactfully penned,” says Mehndi, who also composed the number.

The Punjabi musician claims this offering marks his first release in 30 years that stays true to music from his state. “It has a pure Punjabi vibe. I wanted it to be reminiscent of old, [traditional] numbers, and to ensure that it did not appear like a copy of any past work. It has all the flavours that have been associated with my music.”

For the track that was eight years in the making, Mehndi says he worked with the Mehr Ali brothers over a period of eight months. “At the age of 75, their vocal quality is laudable. I needed to join hands with artistes who could [render] a song like they did.”

He is certain that the track has all the qualities needed for the making of an evergreen song. “When I made music 30 years ago, I created those melodies. It wasn’t ‘Punjabi music’. It was Daler Mehndi’s music. I am glad that my songs continue to be cherished over the years, and also be consumed by the next generation,” he signs off.