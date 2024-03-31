Even as his latest track picturised on Ram Charan is being lauded for blending Punjabi and south Indian music, Daler Mehndi says he has been bridging the cultural divide right from the onset of his career

Daler Mehndi

North meets south in the latest release of Game Changer as Punjabi music veteran Daler Mehndi renders a track for actor Ram Charan. Jaragandi, which translates to ‘let it happen’, is set against Punjabi beats, even as it boasts a south Indian flavour. “The song was the vision of the music composer Thaman [S], with whom my last song, Banti poola janki, was created. He said he had a number that required my voice. I have sung both the Telugu and Hindi versions of this song. At the time of dubbing this number, I did not know who I was singing for, or even the film’s plot. I simply enjoyed the energetic composition, as I love Thaman’s work,” says Mehndi.

The singer believes that the track, also featuring Kiara Advani alongside Charan, appropriately blends its arresting visuals with the “vibrant composition”. “When I see [my voice being] featured on the Oscar-winning actor Ram Charan, my happiness knows no bounds,” he says of Charan, who starred in RRR (2022) that bagged an Academy Award in the music category.

Ask him if the boundaries between the music industries of the north and south are fading, and he says, “Music is universal and is not bound by language, cultures, faith, or physical boundaries. In time, every song gets its due audience. The cultural blend, in my musical journey, happened in 1995, and I want to thank myself, Daler Mehndi, for this amalgamation. Bolo ta ra ra seeped into every nook and corner of the country—north, south, east, and west. In fact, in Kerala alone, it sold two lakh units on its release. I am honoured to have my music break these boundaries.”

It is during his dubbing session for the title track of an upcoming Punjabi film that Mehndi responds to our questions. With a slate of projects in his kitty, he says he has his eyes pinned on his acting stint in Welcome 3. “I am thoroughly enjoying my debut in acting for Ahmed Khan and Feroz Nadiadwala’s film. This is new to me, and I am making the most of each day on the shooting sets. In April, I begin my concerts. Soon after, I will announce my new EP,” he signs off.