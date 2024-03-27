‘Jaragandi’ shows Ram and Kiara dancing to its catchy and upbeat tunes aided by an intense dance choreography. The two look stunning in desi avatars.

A still from Jaragandi (Game Changer) Pic/YouTube Screenshot

Megastar Ram Charan celebrated his 39th birthday on March 27. As a treat to his fans, the actor dropped a new song from his upcoming film ‘Game Changer’, which also stars Kiara Advani.

Ram took to Instagram, where he shared the vibrant poster of the song, where the actor looks dapper in a bright purple kurta, holding a book in his hand. It has “Jaragandi Out Now” written on it. He captioned the poster: “Here we go.”

The song shows Ram and Kiara dancing to its catchy and upbeat tunes aided by an intense dance choreography. The two look stunning in desi avatars.

The film marks the actor’s Tamil debut, and Ram Charan will be portraying a dual role. Directed by renowned filmmaker Shankar, the film is also the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Kiara, who have previously worked in 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'.

'Game Changer' also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth Meka, Samuthirakani, Nassar, Naveen Chandra, and Rajeev Kanakala.

In the film, Ram Charan will be seen playing the powerful role of father and son. 'Game Changer' promises to be a thrilling political drama. It will be released in Telugu and Tamil.

Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. S. Shankar has directed the film.

Earlier today, Ram Charan offered prayers at the Tirupati temple along with his wife Upasana Kamineni, and daughter Klin Kaara. Indeed Ram Charan had an auspicious start to his birthday by seeking blessings from Lord Venkateswara. In images and videos doing the round, Ram can be seen wearing the traditional veshti and shirt while Upasana draped a beautiful rani pink saree. She held Klin close as they made their way out of the temple.

Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, untitled and referred to as 'RC16'. The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film which also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. A R Rahman will compose the music for the film.

