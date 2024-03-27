Ram Charan wore a traditional white ensemble with a golden border, meanwhile, Upasana, clad in a purple saree was seen covering daughter Klin's face after being hounded by the paparazzi.

Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan Pic/Gummalla Lakshmana's X

South superstar Ram Charan who celebrates his birthday on March 27, visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh with his family. The actor was accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara. Ram wore a traditional white ensemble with a golden border, meanwhile, Upasana, clad in a purple saree was seen covering daughter Klin's face after being hounded by the paparazzi.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Ram Charan along with his family on his birthday, visited & offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. pic.twitter.com/Ugq0byNirp — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

Apart from leading a professional life, Ram Charan knows how to balance and spend time with his family. He is not only a superstar but a doting husband, a dutiful son, a big brother, and a loving father. Playing all the roles so beautifully is not an easy task, especially for an actor but Ram Charan surely knows how to do it and has been serving family goals.

Ram and Upasana are one of the power couples in town. Dating for several years, the duo tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other in thick and thin. The couple welcomed their daughter Klin Kaara in June last year.

Meanwhile, on Ram's work front, he is all set to team up with 'Pushpa' director Sukumar for 'RC17.'Scheduled to commence production later this year, the film aims for a grand release in the last quarter of 2025. The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

A few days ago, Ram Charan posted pictures with actor Janhvi Kapoor after the puja ceremony of their new film 'RC16'. The film is being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. Ram expressed excitement about working with Janhvi Kapoor and said, "Many have longed to see me paired with Janhvi Kapoor, reminiscing about the nostalgia of Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari."

He is also awaiting the release of 'Game Changer' which features Kiara Advani. The upcoming film has already built excitement as Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister. It is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

(With inputs from ANI)