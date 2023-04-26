Daler Mehndi records new song for 'Ramayan' fame Arun Govil's upcoming movie 'Six Nine Five'

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 April,2023 02:26 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The makers have confirmed the much-awaited film is touted to be a real-life drama

Daler Mehndi. File pic

Bollywood Bhangra and Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi is all set to record his new song for the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Six Nine Five (695)’, titled ‘Elaan Kar’. This film is going to be made on the 500 years of struggle saga of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Ram Mandir, starring actor Arun Govil, best known for playing Lord Ram in the Ramayan TV series.


The makers have confirmed the much-awaited film is touted to be a real-life drama film yet with a touch of mythological essence and the song ‘Elaan Kar’ sung by Daler Mehndi brings the motivational vibe to the film. This song is a prominent part of the film and an attempt to express the struggle and pain of our forefathers to society. The beautiful lyrics is penned by Ashish Pandit and the music is directed by Ved Sharma.



On being asked about the song, singer Daler Mehndi said, “I have been quite thrilled about this song since the day it came to me. The storyline of the film really touched my heart. Society needs to watch the history of our country and the struggle we have gone through. This track connects the dots for this film and I am glad to be part of it. I can't wait to see if the audience will love the song as much as we did while making it."


Recently the film had been launched in Ayodhya, the auspicious place in the presence of the film's producer, writer, and conceptualizer Shyam Chawla, director Yogesh Bhardwaj , co producer Rajneesh Berry along with the actor Arun Govil who will be playing an important part in the film. Apart from Arun Govil, actors like Ashok Samarth, Mukesh Tiwari, Govind Namdev, Akhilendra Mishra and Gajendra Chauhan will be part of the film. The film is being made under the banner of Shadani Films Production and announced to be a nationwide theatrical release in 2023.

daler mehndi Music music industry bollywood ramayan

