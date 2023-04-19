Breaking News
Mumbai: Monsoon likely to be late, water stock low
Kandivli playschool abuse: Bail rejected, teachers ‘absconding’
Western Railway restores heritage lawn of Mumbai Central station
Mumbai: Water supply to be back to 100 per cent from April 23
Mumbai: Couple held for entering airport with fake tickets
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dance like the divas

Dance like the divas

Updated on: 19 April,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Top

Wamiqa Gabbi on being inspired by Rekha, Aishwarya for her dance number in Jubilee

Dance like the divas

Wamiqa Gabbi, Rekha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Listen to this article
Dance like the divas
x
00:00

Set in the Hindi film industry of the ’40s and ’50s, Jubilee sees Wamiqa Gabbi play Niloufer Qureshi, an aspiring actor who rises through the ranks. Recently, the actor told mid-day that she took inspiration from yesteryear leading ladies, including Nargis, Madhubala and Meena Kumari, for the part (Main Madhubala banna chahti hoon, Apr 12). Yet, when it came to her performance in the peppy number, Babuji bhole bhale, Gabbi turned to the modern generation of actors. She took a leaf out of the books of Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who are known to command attention with their dancing skills.  


Also Read: 'Jubilee': From Madhubala to Nargis, Wamiqa Gabbi pays homage to yesteryear stars



“Playing a character from a period drama is tricky because imitating people can come across as caricaturing them,” says Gabbi. Dance numbers, she believes, offer more liberty. “The dance sequences are different, since they used to have subtle movements, with [an emphasis on] facial expressions. To get those right, I followed actresses like Rekha ji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. I watched their songs over and over again to prepare for the track.” Vikramaditya Motwane’s series also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana and Sidhant Gupta.


 

rekha aishwarya rai bachchan priyanka chopra bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK