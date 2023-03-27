Wamiqa Gabbi: I borrowed references from the actors of the ’50s and ’60s

Wamiqa, a fan of black-and-white Hindi films, thrilled to work on Motwane’s Jubilee that traces cinema’s evolution

Wamiqa Gabbi

Getting an opportunity to work with Vikramaditya Motwane was the primary reason for Wamiqa Gabbi to give her nod to Jubilee. As it turns out, there was another reason that drew the actor to the Amazon Prime Video series, which is set in the Hindi film industry of the ’50s and ’60s. Considering she has long been fascinated with the era of black-and-white films, she grabbed the opportunity to be a part of the bygone period through Jubilee. “I have always been a fan of period dramas, especially from the black-and-white era. There was a time when I used to enjoy watching these films with my family, on Doordarshan. When Jubilee was offered to me, I jumped at it, [happy to] reminisce about the good old days,” she beams.

The series, starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana, sees Gabbi play Niloufer, an upcoming actor in the golden era of movies. Her prep for the role included revisiting the iconic films of the period. She states, “I borrowed references from the actors of the ’50s and ’60s, in terms of their body language, facial expressions and dialogue delivery, to play Niloufer authentically. That said, the soul of the character is completely mine.”

