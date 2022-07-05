'Darlings' Teaser: Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah promise a dark, twisted, comic thriller

Also starring Vijay Maurya, Vijay Varma, and Rajesh Sharma, the film is all set to stream on Netflix from August 5

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt just shared the teaser of her first film as a producer, 'Darlings', which is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The promo promises a dark, twisted, comic thriller.

It’s just a tease Darlings.



Arriving 5th August#DarlingsOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/6vx2fOVN0k — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 5, 2022

“Darlings” is billed as a dark comedy that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Director Jasmeet K Reen said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure. I am delighted that Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine are taking the film across the globe with Netflix.”

Alia Bhatt, who marks her debut as a producer (Eternal Sunshine) with Darlings, said, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over.”



Producer and COO, Red Chillies Entertainment, Gaurav Verma shared, “A script nurtured inhouse, and later produced with the incredible Alia, and supported by a stellar cast in Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, helmed by Jasmeet, who has lot of promise, Darlings is very special to all of us. Gulzar Saab and Vishal Ji have given soul to the film with the songs. We couldn’t have asked for more. I cannot wait for the audience to finally see the film”

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India said, “At Netflix, we want to entertain our members with best in class films, across genres, made possible by collaborating with filmmakers who take big creative swings to tell diverse and compelling stories. With Darlings, we continue our long-standing partnership with Red Chillies Entertainment and are excited to be the home for Alia Bhatt’s first production. Darlings, by debut director Jasmeet K Reen, is a must watch- a perfect storm of a riveting plot, fresh storytelling brought to life by powerful performances.”

