Vidyut Jammwal, Bhuvan Bam Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ on OTT: Disney+ Hotstar ropes in Bhuvan Bam, Vidyut Jammwal to add desi tadka x 00:00

Disney+ Hotstar has raised the stakes for the OTT debut of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine by teaming up with two of India’s known celebrities, Bhuvan Bam and Vidyut Jammwal. Known for their dynamic personas and vast fan following, these celebrity collaborations infuse a unique local flavour into the campaign, amplifying excitement for the blockbuster’s release in multiple languages.

Known for his warrior-like discipline, martial artist and actor Vidyut Jammwal resonated deeply with the intense action brought to the screen by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. With his dynamic energy and firsthand appreciation for action-packed storytelling, Jammwal amplifies the anticipation, reinforcing Deadpool & Wolverine as a must-watch for all action fans!

Wolverine has always been iconic for Vidyut Jammwal

Sharing his excitement on the film’s digital debut, Vidyut Jammwal commented, “I'm someone who enjoys action films, Deadpool & Wolverine took me on a ride unlike any other. The action in this film is exactly why I love this genre—jaw-dropping stunts, and epic visuals, and I'm excited to watch the bromance between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman again. Wolverine has always been iconic for me and seeing him back in action with Deadpool is pure magic. What makes it even better is that it’s available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, so Marvel fans get to enjoy all that action and energy in a way that feels even closer to home. It’s a ride you won’t want to miss!”

Bhuvan Bam has always admired Ryan Reynolds

Alongside Jammwal, Disney + Hotstar also roped in Taaza Khabar star and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam to tap into audiences who thrive on humour and high-energy drama. Leveraging Bam’s trademark wit and relatable comedy, Disney+ Hotstar released unique and funny videos that add a ‘desi’ twist to the larger-than-life chaos of Deadpool & Wolverine. Bam’s quirky characterisations encapsulate the film’s wild energy and call out his audiences to watch the entertaining blockbuster with a Hindi tadka!

Sharing his excitement on the film’s debut, Bhuvan Bam commented, “I've always admired Ryan Reynolds for his sharp wit and perfect timing—he’s just unbeatable when it comes to delivering a punchline! Watching him as Deadpool team up with Wolverine’s raw intensity makes for an insane combo that has you hooked from start to finish. There’s everything from wild action and razor-sharp comedy to real camaraderie and superpowers that are just epic to watch. For fans like me who love seeing these larger-than-life heroes in our own language, this one’s a total treat. I can’t wait for everyone to dive into this desi-style blockbuster experience—it’s the perfect mix of masala and dhamaal!”

After shattering box office records and becoming Marvel Studios’ highest-grossing R-rated film, Deadpool & Wolverine has finally arrived on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Shawn Levy this adventure is packed with thrills and edge-of-your-seat moments.