Vidyut Jammwal joined a French circus to recover losses worth 'crores' after failure of 'Crackk'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in his film 'Crack'. He had also produced the film. He recently reflected on the financial losses he incurred after the film failed to perform at the box office. He revealed that he lost 'crores' after the film tanked at the box office. However, he recovered the losses in just three months by taking necessary measures to mitigate losses. The first thing he did to recover losses was to join a French circus.

Vidyut's 'Crackk' hit the theatres in February this year. The film managed to earn Rs 17 crore at the box office. The budget of the film was Rs 45 crore. This was a consecutive second box office dud for Jammwal after his spy thriller IB17 which was co-produced by him. The film earned Rs 29 crore against a budget of Rs 40 crore.

In an interview with Zoom, Jammwal spoke about the financial loss he incurred and what measures he took to recover them. "I lost a lot of money (because of Crackk’s failure). The most important thing for me was, how will I deal with it. With losing money comes a lot of advice. People who’ve lost money in the past and friends who really care about you… It was important for me to disconnect from all the advice. After the release of Crackk, I joined a French circus and spent about 14 days with these elite human beings.”

He continued, “I spent time with this contortionist. A contortionist is someone who can make their bodies reach certain levels which are nearly impossible. So, when I’m watching a contortionist, in my head, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, how can somebody be like this’. I’m the smallest person in that room when I’m in a circus like that. I spent some time with those guys, and by the time I came back to Mumbai, everything had calmed down.”

Jammwal said that three months after the film's release he was debt-free and had friends asking him how he did it. "When I came back, I sat down and thought, ‘Okay, I’ve lost so many crores, now what do we do?’ And I have to tell you, in three months, I’m debt-free. It’s a miracle.”

Directed by Aditya Datt, Crackk also featured Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.