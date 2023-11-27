Deepfake: Alia Bhatt becomes next victim, obscene video goes viral

The misuse of AI is impacting Bollywood actresses, with Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, and now Alia Bhatt becoming targets of deepfake videos

In Pic: Alia Bhatt

Internet and technology are essential in today's world, but it appears that people are not always using these resources responsibly. The misuse of advanced tools is impacting Bollywood actresses, with Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, and now Alia Bhatt becoming targets of deepfake videos.

A viral video on social media features a girl with Alia's face morphed onto hers, engaging in inappropriate poses in front of the camera. Deepfake technology, which allows the synthesis of fabricated images and videos by morphing someone else's face, raises concerns about the misuse of Artificial Intelligence.

Earlier, when Rashmika's video went viral, she addressed it on Instagram with a long note. She wrote, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. Alia's upcoming project is the action movie 'Jigra,' directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by her and Karan Johar. Recently, she appeared as a guest on Karan Johar’s popular chat show, ‘Koffee with Karan,’ alongside her sister-in-law and beloved Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her action thriller film ‘Animal’ co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is set to hit the big on December 1st. Advance booking of the movie has already started