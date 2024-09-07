Even though the couple stayed out of sight, fans are buzzing with excitement, wondering if it's finally time to welcome their baby. On Saturday, they were spotted arriving at the hospital

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen arriving at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital in their car, with paparazzi eagerly capturing the moment. Which leaves us with the question, 'Is the big moment finally here?'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reach Mumbai hospital

Even though the couple stayed out of sight, fans are buzzing with excitement, wondering if it's finally time to welcome their baby. On Saturday, they were spotted arriving at the hospital in their car, but photographers couldn't snap a picture. Soon after, both Deepika and Ranveer's family members were also seen arriving at the hospital.

The HN Reliance hospital includes a Grand Suite that has separate rooms for the patient's family, a custom bed head panel, a patient entertainment system, 24/7 Wi-Fi, a two-way IP-based nurse call system, a specialized intensive care monitoring setup, a sofa bed, and a massage chair.

Soon-to-be parents Deepika-Ranveer Singh at Siddhivinayak temple

In a video shared by paparazzo Manav Manglani, Deepika and Ranveer are seen arriving at the temple together, holding hands. Ranveer, wearing a traditional white kurta-pyjama, walked next to Deepika, who looked stunning in an emerald green saree. The couple warmly greeted people around them as they entered the temple, while security made sure everything went smoothly.

About the parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, has shared pictures of her maternity photoshoot. On Monday, the actress along with Ranveer took to her Instagram, and dropped several monochromatic pictures of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Ranveer also features in the loved up images as he hugs his wife.

With their beautiful chemistry at display, Deepika, blooming with the radiant glow of pregnancy, looks stunning. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing different outfits like a sheer dress with her bump showing, a loose cardigan, blazer, and a sweater. She embodies elegance and grace, setting a new standard for maternity fashion.

Ranveer Singh, is proudly seen beside her. His affectionate gaze and supportive presence reflect the couple's deep bond as they embark on this exciting journey together. As the couple shared pictures, users on social media speculated that the actress might be expecting twins.One user wrote "I think they are going to welcome twins". Another wrote "looks like judwaas are coming".

The couple’s post has sparked a frenzy of love and well-wishes across social media. The couple have already given their fans glimpses of how good they would be as parents, several sightings, videos. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was recently seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The film minted Rs 1041 crores worldwide, and incidentally saw Deepika essaying the character of Sumathi, who is pregnant with the titular character.