Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Pregnant Deepika Padukone's green saree for Siddhivinayak Temple visit was untouched by scissors, here’s why x 00:00

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple was clicked by the shutterbugs as they entered the temple premises. They both were all smiles as they arrived at the temple to see Lord Ganesha's blessings. Ranveer and Deepika were dressed in traditional outfits. Ranveer opted for an off-white kurta pyjama. On the other hand, Deepika wore a beautiful emerald green saree. She elevated her look with minimal makeup and a sleek bun. They were accompanied by their family members.

Deepika Padukone's green saree was untouched by scissors

Deepika’s saree was by Banarasi Baithak who explained the deep meaning behind her six-yard. They wrote on Instagram, “We are grateful to Anaita @anaitashroffadjania who sourced this vintage revival piece as a gift for the loveliest couple, keeping in mind that green is the colour for fertility and auspicious growth. No words to describe the graciousness shown by Anaita. She ensured that the saree was untouched by scissors and remained a symbol of 'ever-after.' And what words can describe the joyous couple? Words fail. Only blessings their way! @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh"

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to welcome baby in September

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September. Recently, the couple posed for a maternity shoot. In the joint post shared on Deepika and Ranveer's Instagram handles, the couple captioned it with ward off evil eye, heart, and infinity emojis. In the pictures, the couple can be seen embracing baby bump.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s relationship

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Singham Again,' set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024. Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars her husband Ranveer Singh, actors Ajay Devgn Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were box office hits.