Deepika Padukone, who welcomed her baby girl with husband Ranveer Singh earlier this month, has begun giving a dekko of the new phase of her life

Deepika Padukone

Listen to this article Deepika Padukone's first post after welcoming daughter is all about 'chaotic' motherhood x 00:00

Deepika Padukone, who welcomed her baby girl with husband Ranveer Singh earlier this month, has begun giving a dekko of the new phase of her life. Yesterday, the actor shared a funny video that depicted the challenges of motherhood. Featuring a woman coping with a chaotic morning routine, it showcased how things would be if “adults ate like newborns.” The light-hearted video started the woman waking up on a sofa, heading to the kitchen, struggling to have a meal and passing out after the first bite. Alongside, Deepika added a GIF of a person peeking out from behind the curtains, symbolising the new phase of her life. Previously, she changed her social media bio after getting discharged from the hospital. It now reads, “Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat.” She will be next seen in Singham Again as Shakti Shetty, the new woman police officer in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which also features Ranveer as Simmba. She also has Nag Ashwin’s sequel to Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, and the remake of The Intern, which she is producing as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

81 going on 18

Kajol marked mother Tanuja’s birthday with a post on social media yesterday. Alongside a picture, also featuring sister Tanisha, she wrote, “If birthdays were flowers, we would have flooded the table. Happy Happy 81st aka 18 to our evergreen, crazy, beautiful goddess. Love you to the moon and back momma.” Son-in-law Ajay Devgn wished her, saying, “You’re a reminder of grace, strength and pure joy. Lots of love and respect.”

It’s party time!

Farah Khan had multiple reasons to host a house party recently. Sharing a video of the celebrations, she wrote, “Lots of friends to celebrate. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth ki shaadi! Rajkummar Rao giving the biggest hit! Patralekhaa in IC 814. Rachit Singh ka Happy Birthday. And just me having the best friends in the world. Love them (sic).” When Raj thanked her for being the best host, Farah quipped, “We didn’t open your red carpet only.”

New record for Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi was recently honoured by the Guinness World Records (GWR) as the most prolific star in the Indian film industry in the actor/dancer category. Admitting to being a huge fan, Aamir Khan, who shared the dais with GWR adjudicator Richard Stenning and the southern megastar, said, “I see him as my elder brother. I was very thrilled to know that Chiranjeevi garu is being given this honour. If you notice him in any of his songs, his own heart is in it, and he is enjoying himself.” Chiranjeevi added, “It is dancing that made me a star and brought me so many rewards throughout my career. I owe this recognition to the directors, producers, music directors, and choreographers who always made sure to showcase my dance performances in films.”

Parvin in recovery mode

Parvin Dabas, who was hospitalised after suffering injuries in a car accident on Saturday morning, is said to be in recovery mode. Actor-wife Preeti Jhangiani reportedly said that his vitals were stable and he was talking. While he has complained of back and leg pain since he was hospitalised, fortunately, he hasn’t suffered any face or head injury. There is no external bleeding on any body part either.

Homebodies

Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Dandekar recently revealed on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast that they are not a very outgoing couple and prefer to stay in the comforts of their home. Admitting that they don’t like to leave the house after 7 pm, Shibani said, “We will be social maybe once every two months, and even then, it is painful. We have a bit of a reputation of being boring among our friends.” Rhea then explained that’s why she doesn’t invite her over as her parties start only around 10 pm.

New Stree in Shraddha’s life

Shraddha Kapoor recently got herself a new pet. Introducing her little canine pal with a picture on social media, the actor wrote, “Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi stree! Miliye ‘Small’ se. Humaari nayi family member (sic).” She added that one of her friends gifted the pup to her. Varun Dhawan liked her post and Ananya Panday asked for more pictures. Of course, Shraddha couldn’t refuse.