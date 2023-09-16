Deepika Padukone attended the Jawan success meet on Friday in a gorgeous white saree with black border

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article Deepika Padukone gives Shah Rukh Khan a peck on the cheek, Ranveer Singh reacts x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Deepika Padukone has an extended cameo in Jawan She attended the Jawan press meet in a white saree She shared a picture of her giving SRK a kiss on the cheek

Deepika Padukone attended the success meet of Jawan on Friday evening in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Anirudh Ravichander were also present at the success meet. Deepika Padukone played an extended cameo in the film. Deepika essays the role of Vikram Rathore's (SRK senior) wife and Azaad (SRK Junior) in the film. She gives birth to Azaad's character during her jail time in the film. Azaad then goes on to become the jailer of the same penitentiary that once held Deepika captive during her trial.

After the success meet, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share her look from the event. She looked gorgeous in a simple white saree with black border. She opted for an halter neck blouse and went for dramatic eye makeup to complete the look. She tied her hair in a tight bun and wore emerald earrings

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika took to Instagram to share her look from the event and also shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan. In the picture, Padukone can be seen giving KHan a kiss on the cheek as they hug.

“It’s the last one for me," Deepika captioned the post. The post has been flooded with heartfelt comments. Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh too reacted."Ishq Mein Dil Bana Hai Ishq Mein Dil Fanna Hai Hooo000000oooooo," he commented, using lines from the 'Chaleya' song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¿à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¦à¥à¤à¥à¤£ (@deepikapadukone)

SRK attended the event in a dapper look. He wore a black blazer with a buckle strap closure. He complemented it with matching straight-fitted pants and a crisp white shirt. He made his look more catchy with his hairstyle. He styled his long locks in a distinctive braided patterns. Addressing the media during the event, SRK said, "I need to tell you the importance of this day to all of us. Of course, it's a celebration of Jawan, all the artists, all the actors, all of them…Very seldom we get an opportunity to live with a film for years. Jawan has been in the making for four years - because of COVID and time constraints. But there were so many people involved in this film, especially people down from South who came and shifted to Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years working day and night for this film, the hardest ever. Bahut log apne ghar bhi nahi gaye, bahut saare log hain jinke bacche yaha par ho gaye, mere director Atlee ke (So many people didn’t visit their homes, many people had their kids here like my director Atlee).”