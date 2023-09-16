Will she play a mother?: Shah Rukh Khan recalls approaching Deepika Padukone for Jawan while shooting for Besharam Rang

Jawan Press Meet: Shah Rukh Khan recalled approaching Deepika Padukone to play the role of a mother in the Atlee directorial while shooting for Besharam Rang

At the Jawan Press Meet, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about Deepika Padukone`s cameo The superstar revealed he approached her for Jawan during the shoot of Besharam Rang He wasn`t sure whether she would be comfortable playing a mother on-screen

Deepika Padukone's cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was one of the biggest takeaways. She played the role of Aishwarya, who is Vikram Rathore's wife. Despite having limited screen time, the actress' performance left a long-lasting impact. During the press conference held in Mumbai to celebrate the success of Jawan, Shah Rukh recalled approaching Deepika for the cameo.

Shah Rukh shared, "When Atlee Sir was discussing it, we were lucky because we had managed to get Vijay Sethupathi Sir on board. We met him and he was filled with so much love and goodness and he said 'ya I'll love to do the film'. We had just gone out for Nayanthara ji's wedding. And then we are thinking, right from day one, if only we had Deepika in this role (Aishwarya Rathore). I said,"I don't know sir, she will be busy and I love her too much". I will never call her for something that doesn't become an essence for her. After all, she started her career with me."

He further recalled, "I have to tell you how I asked Deepika. It was on the sets of 'Pathaan' and that day she was doing 'Besharam Rang' and I was sitting. I asked Pooja (Pooja Dadlani, SRK's manager) 'ye maa ka role karegi?' (Will she do the role of a mother?). So Sir, I am looking at Deepika do 'Besharam Rang' and I think she will be very good as a mother. I will be honest with all of you. Pooja must have gone to her for 2 seconds and then came back and said 'Yeah, whenever you say, just tell Atlee sir'. I know it was very large-hearted and we are very close to each other. We love each other like family. For her to have done this, as an actor, is very gutsy."

Deepika revealed Shah Rukh and director Atlee came to Hyderabad to visit her on the set of Project K, which is titled Kalki 2898 AD, to narrate the entire script. "They were narrating, and I was like, do not waste energy; I will do it. When we work together, lots of love comes on screen."

On being called Shah Rukh's lucky mascot, Deepika reacted, "Lucky charm is a throwaway term; we have immense love, respect, and trust in one another. If I am on a set and there is some issue, he will be the first to come to me. As an actor and human being, I love respect."