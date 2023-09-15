Deepika Padukone on charging a 'premium' for films with Ranveer Singh: There's no power imbalance between us

Deepika Padukone revealed in an interview with The Week that she and Ranveer Singh charge a premium amount when they work together

Pic/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh rank among the highest-paid stars in India respectively. Owing to their immense popularity, individually and as a couple too, filmmakers seek opportunities to bring them together on the silver screen. They have acted in several films which have been blockbusters. In a recent interview with The Week, the actress was asked if they charge ‘separate rates’ for ads and films together.

Deepika said in the interview, "Yes, we do charge a premium for when we come together. I think we are positioned quite uniquely. In that, there’s usually an imbalance in a power couple, but not with us. Plus, both of us have started from scratch and it’s something we are very proud of. To achieve success on merit and on one’s own terms makes us special."

In the interview, the actress dismissed reports of charging a heavy amount for making a cameo in Jawan. Deepika said she does not charge any money for special appearances. "I wanted to be a part of 83 because I wanted it to be an ode to women who stand behind their husbands’ glory. I watched my mother do it. This was my homage to wives who make sacrifices to support their husbands’ careers. Other than that, any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan, I am there. Same with Rohit Shetty," she added.

Deepika and Ranveer worked together for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela (2013). They reunited for the filmmaker's Bajirao Mastani (2015). During the promotions, rumours of their relationship sparked in the media. Their fun and cute banters struck the right chord with fans. Popularly known as DeepVeer, the couple headlined Bhansali's Padmaavat in 2018.

83 was their first film post-marriage. Deepika played the role of Romi Dev, the wife of Kapil Dev, in the film. Ranveer was her on-screen husband. The actress did a special dance number in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. Her pairing with Ranveer in the song Current Laga Re was loved by all.

There are rumours that Deepika and Ranveer might star in the sequel of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, titled Dev.