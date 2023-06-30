Breaking News
Deepika Padukone reveals astonishing hidden talent; shares Ranveer Singh’s response

Updated on: 30 June,2023 02:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Deepika recently spoke to Tweak India and revealed her daily skincare routine, how she spends her leisure time, details about her balanced, healthy lifestyle and more. During the conversation, the actress was also asked to reveal a weird fact about herself that only her close friends know

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Pic/Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of B-Town’s most beloved celebrity couples. Ever since they tied the knot in 2018, their jodi has wowed fans with both their off-screen and on-screen chemistry, giving us major couple goals.


Deepika recently spoke to Tweak India and revealed her daily skincare routine, how she spends her leisure time, details about her balanced, healthy lifestyle and more. During the conversation, the actress was also asked to reveal a weird fact about herself that only her close friends know.


To everyone’s astonishment, Deepika revealed she is a good mimic! She said that she is very awkward when asked to mimic someone in front of the cameras, but can pull off an impressive impersonation in front of her husband, Ranveer and sister, Anisha Padukone. 


She said, “I am a good mimic. According to my husband, I am a great mimic hidden in the closet, hasn't been discovered yet, waiting to be discovered. But I can't. Somehow when the cameras are on, and when he puts me in the spot and makes me mimic someone in front of people, it does not happen. But with my sister and my husband, I am a fantastic mimic."

Who would have thought that calm, composed Deepika would be a great mimic?

Ranveer and Deepika, who are currently busy shooting for their respective projects, were seen attending Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's sangeet and wedding reception recently. After a long time, the duo made a public appearance. The inside videos from the events saw Ranveer give an impromptu energetic performance of ‘Apna Time Aayega’ and also of the couple dancing with the Deol family.

Ranveer and Deepika met on the sets of ‘Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela’ and have since shared screen space in different films such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83. 

Ranveer is currently gearing up for the release of Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. The film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. It will release on July 28. On the other hand, Deepika is working on Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of Siddharth Anand's Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

