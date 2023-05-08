Deepika Padukone misses Irrfan Khan, sends love to Amitabh Bachchan as 'Piku' turns 8, take a look

The diva who shared the screen space with the late actor, Irrfan Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in 'Piku', dropped some rare and unseen photos with her co-stars as the movie clocked eight years

Deepika Padukone, a Bollywood actor and prominent figure in the Indian film industry, has delivered some of the biggest blockbuster movies that will undoubtedly be considered timeless classics even 50 years from now.

The dimpled beauty who made her big Bollywood debut with Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 2007, today, Deepika is looked upon as one of the most powerful leading ladies of the Hindi cinema.

The actor who has starred in superhit movies such as 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', 'Ram Leela', 'Chennai Express', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat' among several others, Deepika amazed audiences and critics with her portrayal of a Bengali girl in Shoojit Sircar's slice-of-life drama, 'Piku'.

The diva who shared the screen space with the late legendary actor, Irrfan Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in 'Piku', dropped some rare and unseen photos with her co-stars as the movie clocked eight years.

On Monday, Deepika who essayed the titular character in 'Piku', took to Instagram and shared a few photos from their poster shoot along with a still from the movie. Recounting the connection she shares with the movie, she penned a heartfelt note alongside the photos.

In her heartfelt note, Deepika also mentioned her co-star, Irrfan, and said that she misses her. She sent her love to Amitabh Bachchan, who played her father in the movie and Shoojit Sircar, the director of 'Piku'.

Calling the film 'a gem of a movie', Deepika wrote, “It’s been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people. And if I could relive this experience all over again, I’d do it in a heartbeat. Irfan (Khan) I miss you. Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar, Juhi Chaturvedi I love you. To everyone who made this film possible, thank you for your energy.”

The 2015 comedy-drama, 'Piku', explored the bitter-sweet bond shared between father-daughter (beautifully played by Deepika and Amitabh) and won massive praise for its performances and also went down as one of Deepika Padukone’s career’s finest.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Deepika who was last seen in 'Pathaan' will next be seen in 'Fighter', where she will be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time.