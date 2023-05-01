Breaking News
Deepika Padukone says, 'And the rest is history' as she drops BTS pictures from her stint at the Oscars 2023

Updated on: 01 May,2023 07:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Sneha Singh Nishad | sneha.singh@mid-day.com

Treating her millions of fans and followers, Deepika took to Instagram on Monday evening and dropped a string of unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from the control room as she got nostalgic about her stint at the 95th Academy Awards

Deepika Padukone says, 'And the rest is history' as she drops BTS pictures from her stint at the Oscars 2023

(Pics courtesy: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone who made India proud on the world stage by becoming the official presenter at the Oscars 2023, has delighted her fans with some behind-the-scenes pictures, which were clicked moments before the diva took centre stage. 


Treating her millions of fans and followers, Deepika took to Instagram on Monday evening and dropped a string of unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from the control room as she got nostalgic about her Oscars 2023 stint. 



Bollywood's towering diva who set the silver screen ablaze with her scintillating and power-packed performance in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie, 'Pathaan', Deepika was the only Indian presenter who introduced the performance of best original song nominee ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’. 


 
 
 
 
 
While sharing her behind-the-scenes photos from Oscars 2023, the superstar wrote, "And the rest is history…#oscars @theacademy." In the first photo, dressed in a bewitching black off-shoulder velvet number, Deepika can be seen standing quietly with her eyes closed, as if she is prepping herself before the big moment. 

In another photo, the actor can be seen reading something, probably the script, while standing next to one of the crew members of the Oscars. One of the pictures shows Padukone walking out of the control room and then heading towards the stage. 

In the last two photos, Deepika can be seen on several TV monitors which are installed inside the control room. Taking a closer look, one can see the lines from her speech that the 'Padmaavat' star spoke while presenting the Oscar-winning song, 'Naatu Naatu'. 

For the unversed, the blockbuster track 'Naatu Naatu', from SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan and Jr. NTR-starrer magnum opus pan-India movie 'RRR', created history by becoming the first Indian film song to win an Oscar.

Before winning an Academy Award, the song 'Naatu Naatu' made international headlines in January when it won a Golden Globe for the best original song - a first for India.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone who will next be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan, is gearing up for the biggest night of fashion, MET Gala 2023, where she will walk the red carpet for the third time.

