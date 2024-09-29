Recently, Padukone's mother, Ujjala, and sister, Anisha, were spotted outside a restaurant when the photographers asked them about Deepika and her baby's health

Deepika Padukone's mother gives actress' health update

Listen to this article Deepika Padukone’s mother shares sweet update on baby girl and new mom’s health, watch x 00:00

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have recently welcomed a baby girl, and this news has sent their fans into a frenzy as they wait with bated breath for more details about the little one and their favourite celebrities. As Deepika Padukone is busy with her motherly duties, stepping away from the cameras for a while, it looks like we’ve received new updates about her health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Padukone's mother, Ujjala, and sister, Anisha, were spotted and snapped by the paparazzi. The duo was clicked outside a restaurant when the photographers asked them about Deepika and her baby's health. When asked about the health of the little princess and her mom, Ujjala smiled and nodded, assuring everyone that both the actress and her baby are doing well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Announce Arrival of Baby Girl

On Sunday, September 8, announcing the arrival of their child, the couple, in a joint post, wrote, "Welcome Baby Girl." After the couple officially announced that they had welcomed a baby girl, their friends from the industry started dropping congratulatory messages. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Ranveer and Deepika, wrote: “Laxmi aayi hai! The queen is here.” Deepika’s "Gehraiyaan" co-star wrote: “Baby girl! Congratulations.” Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim, penned: “Congratulations.” Actor and comedian Sunil Grover said, “Badhai ho!! Best.” “Congratulations, welcome to the best club!” shared Mira Rajput.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Social media sensation and bestie of B-Townies, Orry, said: “Biggest biggest.” Kareena Kapoor dropped a wish from both her and Saif, stating, “Congratulations, mommy and daddy, from Saifu and Beboo… God bless the little angel.” Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations,” while others dropped heart emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer's Upcoming Project

The power couple will be seen sharing the screen together for their next film. Directed by Rohit Shetty, both Ranveer and Deepika will be seen playing cops in the film. While Ranveer will reprise the role of Simmba, Deepika is a new entrant in the famed cop universe. The film will be released on Diwali 2024 and also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.