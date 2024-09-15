Have you heard? Elaborate homecoming for Deepika Padukone and her daughter

New parents Ranveer and Deepika were accompanied by their family as they headed home from the hospital on Sunday. Ranveer had planned an elaborate homecoming for Deepika and their newborn daughter

Last Sunday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl at a south Mumbai hospital. Yesterday, the mother and daughter were discharged from the hospital. The new parents were accompanied by their family as they headed home with their bundle of joy. Ranveer had planned an elaborate homecoming for Deepika and their newborn daughter. Interestingly, the Kalki 2898 AD actor has changed her social media bio after embracing motherhood. While it previously read, ‘Follow your bliss’, it now reads, ‘Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat,’ indicating that the little one is keeping her mommy on her toes. The couple has reportedly imposed a no-face-show policy for their daughter. So, guess, we’ll have to wait a little longer to get a dekko of the newest star kid in tinsel town.

New year beginnings

The pre-production for Shah Rukh Khan’s next, King, is on in full swing. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also marks the big-screen debut of the superstar’s daughter, Suhana Khan. Now, we hear that the action thriller goes on floors in January with a shoot in Mumbai. Subsequently, the team will head to Europe for a marathon schedule. The production team has finalised some breathtaking locations for the overseas shoot. Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, who is producing the movie with SRK, has designed some high adrenaline set-pieces with international action choreographers to give audiences an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Getting political

The weekend saw the announcement of Vijay’s final film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. In February this year, the actor had announced his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and also stated that he would quit acting after two movies. GOAT—The Greatest Of All Time, the first of Vijay’s last two films, opened on September 5 to huge box-office numbers, despite mixed reviews. Alongside the poster of a hand holding a flaming torch, the makers stated on social media, “The torch bearer of democracy is arriving in October 25.” Going by that declaration, it looks like H Vinoth’s directorial venture will have political undertones, in keeping with his foray into politics.

Celebrating a milestone

Boman Irani recently completed 750 sessions of his initiative, Spiral Bound, to mentor aspiring screenwriters. He marked the milestone with a one-of-its-kind masterclass with his MunnaBhai franchise co-star Sanjay Dutt, director Rajkumar Hirani and his co-writer Abhijat Joshi. Besides reminiscing about their time working together on the iconic movies, Sanju spoke about MunnaBhai 3 and Raju admitted that he doesn’t have a choice but to make it. Sharing a glimpse from the starry session on social media, Boman wrote, “What started as a lockdown initiative has now evolved into a beautiful journey of shared learning, passion, and friendships.”

Sharman joins Salman’s next

Salman Khan has a new co-actor in his next, Sikandar. We hear Sharman Joshi has joined the cast of director AR Murugadoss’ mega entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Sources claim that Sharman’s character is integral to the narrative. Moreover, his character shares an interesting dynamic with Salman’s protagonist. Sharman has also reportedly begun filming the project. After wrapping up the ongoing leg in Mumbai, the team will head to Hyderabad for another month-long spell. Later, Salman and leading lady Rashmika Mandanna will head to Europe to shoot two songs, a dance number and a romantic ballad. Also featuring Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal and Prateik Babbar, Sikandar is being readied for an Eid 2025 release.

From horror comedy to romance

Before their horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrives in cinemas this Diwali, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri will begin their second film together. Come September 24, the two actors are slated to commence the shooting of director Anurag Basu’s next. The first schedule of the yet-untitled musical romance will be filmed in Mumbai. Kartik and Triptii have done multiple reading sessions with the filmmaker over the last couple of weeks. Basu and producer Bhushan Kumar have roped in the director’s frequent collaborator Pritam to create potential chartbusters for their new movie too. After the Mumbai schedule, Basu and his actors will move to other parts of the country to shoot the musical romance. The team is planning to wrap up the filming by 2025 summer. Kartik also has director Mudassar Aziz’s sequel to Pati Patni aur Woh lined up.