Deepika Padukone offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple ahead of 'Fighter' release

Ahead of 'Fighter' release, Deepika Padukone was spotted seeking blessings at Tirupati with her family. She was seen at the temple on the day of Fighter song release

Deepika was spotted offering prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer `Fighter` is set to release on Republic Day 24 `Sher Khul Gaye` the definitive anthem from `Fighter` was released today

Actor Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Tirupati Balaji Temple on Friday morning. In the visuals obtained by ANI, Deepika could be seen seeking the blessings of Lord Balaji with her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone, and sister Anisha Padukone. The whole family was dressed in an ethnic attire. Deepika looked ethereal in a beige suit. She was also given a red stole in the temple which he wrapped around him.

The whole family was dressed in ethnic attire. Deepika looked ethereal in a beige suit. She was also given a red stole in the temple which he wrapped around him. Deepika's sacred visit comes at a time when she is gearing up for the release of her film 'Fighter', which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Deepika Padukone offered prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple today. pic.twitter.com/dhdd0JHUjV — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

Deepika plays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Earlier this month, she shared her look from the film and wrote, "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Call Sign: Minni. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever.". Helmed by Siddharth Anand, known for delivering blockbuster films with chart-topping songs, has now jump-started the musical journey of his film 'Fighter' with 'Sher Khul Gaye'—the definitive anthem of this party season. Packed with infectious dance beats, 'Sher Khul Gaye' promises to elevate your party spirit to new heights. Hrithik Roshan, the epitome of dance finesse, never fails to astound. His dance moves are an absolute delight, weaving magic into every step and making this song a timeless treat for audiences. The sizzling chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, coupled with their dance together, ensures the song's mastery of the dance floor, igniting a blazing atmosphere.

Makers unveiled first-look posters of Hrithik, Deepika and Anil and introduced them with their character names. The poster features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. In the introductory look, Hrithik looked fierce and handsome in uniform. In the film, Anil will be seen playing the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. Deepika's role as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valor. This marks her first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting mastery. Minni's character embodies fortitude, determination, and the unwavering spirit of Fighter.

'Fighter' makes Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Mark January 25, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day, on your calendars for the flight of 'Fighter'. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. 'Fighter' will hit the theatres on January 25 next year. The motion poster of Fighter was released on Independence Day 2023, which provided the first glimpse at the three actors, who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie.

In the coming months, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas. She also has 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

(With inputs ANI)