Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone and Ranveer Singh's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani were seen representing the family at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

L- Prakash Padukone and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, R- Deepika and Ranveer (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Superstars and couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child today. The actress was hospitalised on Saturday evening on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. After Deepika and Ranveer arrived at the Reliance hospital in Mumbai, Ranveer's mother and sister were also seen arriving there. As the family geared up for the new member, grandfathers-to-be were seen at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi festivity.

Deepika's father Prakash Padukone and Ranveer Singh's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani were seen at Ambani house on Saturday night for the grand Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The two posed together for the paparazzi before they headed in for the festivities.

The Ambani family is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with extra joy this year, as it is Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first festival together as a married couple. At their grand residence, Antilia, the family is hosting a large pooja, continuing their tradition of celebrating the festival in style. The celebrations are even more special this year as the Ambani family welcomes the festival with their newly extended family.

Deepika Padukone going for C-section?

While Deepika was reportedly set to deliver her baby in the last week of September, it looks like the families have planned to welcome the baby by C-section soon. The actress is currently admitted at the H. N. Reliance Hospital.

Earlier, Deepika visited the Siddhivinayak Temple along with her family. Expectant celebrity mothers often visit the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for their babies. For the occasion, Deepika was dressed in a teal Benarasi saree, as she walked ahead of Ranveer, who was dressed in a beige kurta set.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como and shared some pictures with fans on Instagram, and five years later on Koffee With Karan, fans got to see their stunning wedding video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the husband and the wife will be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’. While Deepika is a new entrant into Shetty’s cop universe, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo avatar as Simmba.