The photographer met the Deepika and Ranvver's baby girl formally for the first time since her birth on September 8, 2024.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the newest parents of Bollywood, invited paparazzi to their house to introduce them to their little princess, Dua Padukone Singh. Mid-day photographer Nimesh Dave, who was part of several invitees at the residence, shared with us that DeepVeer made them meet their daughter with a humble request that they would not click any pictures of Dua. The photographer met the baby girl formally for the first time since her birth on September 8, 2024. Our photographer told us they met baby Dua at their house in Prabhadevi this evening.

Dua Padukone Singh meet Papz

Dua, who is almost two and a half months old, had her first meeting with the shutterbugs, who are always there to click her parents and actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Deepika and Ranveer, who are currently busy with their parenting duties, are keeping a little away from the limelight for some time. Deepika was recently snapped at Mumbai's Kalina airport with her daughter as they returned to the city after attending Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bangalore, where she made a surprise entry on stage.

More about DeepVeer’s baby girl

On February 29, 2024, Deepika and Ranveer joyfully announced their first pregnancy. On September 8, they welcomed their baby girl on Ganesh Chaturthi. Since then, the actress has been busy with her motherhood journey. She has been sharing cute reels and videos on her Instagram stories to keep her fans hooked. She has been staying away from the camera for a while to fulfill her duties as a mother.

DeepVeer are not the only couple who chose this approach of making the paparazzi meet their little princess in an informal meet. Earlier, after Raha's birth, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt chose a similar approach, where they hosted paparazzi at their residence and requested them not to click Raha's pictures until they officially introduced her to the cameras.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone recently made news as this morning a report came in that she will be joining the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. A report in India Today claimed that she will have a cameo appearance in the film, while Orry will play a pivotal role.