Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War is one of the highly anticipated films in the news, but a new update will surely take the excitement to a new level, as a report has suggested that social media sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, has joined the cast of SLB's upcoming drama. It has been learned that Orry will join the cast along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. This is not all—Bhansali has roped in his favourite, Deepika Padukone. Padukone will be seen in a cameo appearance in Bhansali's retro drama.

As per a report in India Today, Orry, who has joined the cast of Love and War, will be seen portraying a homosexual character who is Alia’s closest friend. Meanwhile, reportedly, Alia Bhatt will be seen acing the role of a cabaret dancer, whereas the male leads of the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, will play officers in the Indian Armed Forces. While there is clarity about Orry’s character, there has been no such update about Deepika Padukone's role in SLB's retro drama.

About Deepika & SLB’s collaborations

If the report of Deepika joining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War for a cameo role is true, then this will be the director-actor's fourth collaboration together. The duo has earlier worked together on films including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. The epic saga, set to be a grand cinematic spectacle, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 20, 2026

About Ranbir Kapoor & SLB’s collaboration

Among several highlights of the much-anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love and War is his reunion with actor Ranbir Kapoor after 17 years. Since Bhansali announced the film earlier this year, his lead star remained tight-lipped about featuring in the love story—until recently, when Kapoor opened up about his excitement to return to the sets with the filmmaker who launched him in the movies.

Speaking during a session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Kapoor, who began shooting for Love and War earlier this month, mentioned how he continues to remain in awe of Bhansali.

"I am extremely excited to go back to sets with him. He is my godfather. Everything I know about films, everything I know about acting, is something I learned from him. So, for me, working with him again after 17 years still feels the same. I am still in awe of him. I respect him so much," the actor said.