In Pic: Vicky Kaushal x Karan Aujla x Parineeti Chopra. Pic/Instagram

After the Diljit Dosanjh craze, Mumbai is witnessing Karan Aujla's electrifying concert in the city today. The ace singer is performing in Mumbai as part of his It Was All A Dream India tour. The tour, which started on December 7 in Chandigarh, will conclude tomorrow with the final show of this concert series. As Aujla kick-started his concert with several celebrities coming to see him perform live, fans and the audience were in for a big surprise they didn’t know they would witness.

Karan Aujla x Parineeti Chopra

It was Karan Aujla x Parineeti Chopra and Karan Aujla x Vicky Kaushal on stage during his Mumbai concert today. The videos and pictures of them on stage are sure to make you go crazy. One video that made its way to the internet shows Karan Aujla giving the biggest surprise to Mumbai fans as he welcomed Parineeti Chopra on stage and asked everyone to clap for her. Aujla then started singing one of the songs from Parineeti Chopra's film Chamkila, Pehle Lalkare Naal. Later, during the performance, Parineeti joined him in singing. The duo shared a warm hug as they ended the electrifying performance.

For the performance, Karan chose easy, comfy, yet super stylish outfits. The ace singer was seen wearing a white T-shirt paired with beige pants and sneakers. Parineeti, on the other hand, wore a black T-shirt with a green jacket and blue pants, giving full rapper vibes on stage.

Karan Aujla x Vicky Kaushal

Another banger from today's concert came when Vicky joined him for a performance, and the duo performed Tauba Tauba, making the crowd go wild. In the video, Vicky can be seen looking dapper in an all-black outfit as he danced to Tauba Tauba. Meanwhile, Karan was seen in a totally different look with an all-black outfit paired with a blue jacket.

More about Karan Aujla’s Mumbai concert

Several actors attended Karan's concert today, including Varun Sharma, Rasha Thadani, and Jannat Zubair, among others.

The Punjabi sensation, who is performing in Mumbai on December 21, will also have a concert tomorrow, December 22, for fans in the Bay and those who were not able to attend his performances in other cities. The concert is being held at the MMRDA R2 Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Aujla’s fans can expect a dynamic and electrifying performance, filled with surefire crowd-pleasers such as Admiring You, Tauba Tauba, and Softly, among others from his extensive catalog, which features a signature blend of Punjabi folk and contemporary sounds.