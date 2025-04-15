The conversation took place during a humorous segment where Kohli also touched on RCB's prospects in the IPL 2025

Virat Kohli attempts to meditate (Photo: Screengrab/@RCBTweets/X)

Listen to this article IPL 2025 | WATCH: Virat Kohli tries to teach meditation, ends up cracking up x 00:00

Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli recently opened up about his evolving relationship with social media, calling it 'a little complicated' at the moment. In a light-hearted and candid conversation with RCB's Mr. Nags, Kohli revealed that he has considerably cut back on his social media usage but hinted that he may become more active again in the future.

The conversation took place during a humorous segment where Kohli also touched on RCB's prospects in the IPL 2025. In a particularly amusing moment, he attempted to guide Mr. Nags through a short meditation session, which, despite Kohli’s best efforts, hilariously went off track.

𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐙𝐞𝐧 𝐟𝐭. 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐫. 𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐬 ✌😇



The most awaited interview of the #IPL season is here! Mr. Nags tries to decode Virat Kohli’s meditative state of mind in this special episode of @bigbasket_com presents RCB Insider. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/S63OwmFxAe — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 15, 2025

During their chat, Mr. Nags brought up the growing belief among RCB fans that this could be the team’s year, as the 18th IPL season aligns with Kohli's jersey number, 18. Nags further said that fans are 'manifesting' a title win this time, to which Kohli fired a priceless response, “why didn’t fans believe before?”

RCB in IPL 2025: At a glance

RCB have indeed kicked off IPL 2025 on a strong note, in stark contrast to their struggles during the 2024 season. The team have won all four of its away games so far, defeating heavyweights like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals on their home turfs. However, RCB are yet to replicate that success at their own fortress, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Leading from the front, Kohli has been in sublime form with the bat, scoring 248 runs in six matches, including three half-centuries. His opening partner, Phil Salt, has also been in fine touch, contributing 208 runs so far.

Following their victory over Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers have returned home and are set to face Punjab Kings in their next fixture. With confidence high and key players in top form, RCB fans will be hoping their faith, and 'manifestation', finally pay off.