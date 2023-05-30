Deepika Padukone speaks Malayalam during chat with fans; reveals she is binging on 'Indian Matchmaking'

Deepika Padukone conducted an AMA session on Instagram on Monday. She revealed the name of the show she is binging on and also spoke in detail about the testing process for products of her brand 82e

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone occasionally conducts 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram. She selects few questions by her fans and answers with them with honesty. On Monday, the actress conducted a quick, fun AMA session for her fans.

At the beginning of the session, Deepika revealed that she was on the sets of a brand shoot and was responding to fans question after having completed her shot. One of the first questions, she gets is the show she is currently binging on. Responding to the questions, Deepika says, "The show I am currently binging on is..." she takes a dramatic pause before saying 'Indian matchmaking'. Deepika runs away form the frame laughing after giving her answer.

The 'Chhapaak' actress also tried her hand at Malayalam when a fan asked a question in Malayalam. "Sugamano (How are you?)" read the question. Responding to it in Malayalam, Deepika said with a smile, "Parama sukkam" (I am very well).

A fan also asked Deepika if she personally tests the cosmetic products of her brand 82e and can vouch for them? Giving a detailed answer for the same, she said, "The 82e products are tested by me first before it is tested by anyone else. So basically, we first brief the RnD team based out in Bengaluru. Based on the brief they come up with a couple of iterations. They submit the iterations to me. I am the first person to try on any product before it goes into dermat testing and clinical testing. I try out, give feedback and then it goes for clinical testing".

The AMA session ended with Deepika attempting a tongue twister. She laughed after multiple attempts at 'She sells sea shells at the sea shore' before getting into her car and leaving the premises.

Meanwhile, Deepika recently featured on the cover of the TIMES magazine. She had shared glimpses from her shoot for the cover on her instagram handle. It was only last year that the superstar was awarded ‘The Time100 Impact Award’ for her achievements in cinema and for her work in mental health advocacy. She was also the only Indian to be honoured twice by TIME.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film 'Gehraiyaan' that was released on Prime Video last year. She will next be seen in the film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan and Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has a cop film with Rohit Shetty and 'The Intern' remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.