Deepika Padukone recently shared a reel on her Instagram. In the video clip, the actress can be seen getting ready for the Louis Vuitton show in Paris. In the video, the actress shared on her social media account, she can be seen talking about how RRR's big win at the Oscars felt personal to her and how she feels that "India has been robbed of the Oscars many times."

In the video, Deepika Padukone was answering the question, "What's an Oscar win that felt personal for you?" While reacting to this question, the actress said,

“India has been robbed of the Oscars many times. Many, many deserving movies, I feel, have been snubbed. Whether it’s movies, whether it’s talent… But I remember being in the audience, and when they announced RRR, I got emotional. Outside of being an Indian, I had really nothing to do with that movie, but that was a huge, huge moment. That felt very, very personal.”

The video also included compiled glimpses of Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, Rahi Anil Barve's Tumbbad, and Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox. While all these Indian films have been critically acclaimed, they didn't receive any recognition at the Oscar ceremony.

Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week 2025

Deepika attended the Louis Vuitton show at the Cour Carrée du Louvre, a main courtyard of the Louvre Palace in Paris. By being the first-ever Indian to be signed by global luxury fashion houses Louis Vuitton and Cartier, she set the stage for the country’s growing influence globally and has further paved the way for other Indian celebrity faces to join the wave in subsequent years. Stunning in a timeless, classic ensemble reminiscent of vintage charm, Deepika slays as she marks her appearance overseas yet again.

Deepika Padukone on the work front

On the work front, Deepika was most recently seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. Deepika recently walked the ramp for the first time after delivering her baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, and that too for Sabyasachi Mukherjee on the special day of his 25th anniversary.