In Pic: Deepika & Ranveer. Pic/Viral

'Itni garmi mein kaise?': Netizens puzzled by Deepika & Ranveer's winter look in Mumbai's scorching heat

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. Last night, Deepika and Ranveer were snapped together at Mumbai airport. While people were gushing over their chemistry, many noticed their outfits. While Deepika and Ranveer looked uber cool in their all-black appearance, netizens wondered why the couple was wearing winter clothes in Mumbai’s scorching heat.

Deepika & Ranveer's airport look

Yesterday, Ranveer and Deepika were clicked together at Mumbai airport. Deepika was seen wearing loose black bottoms paired with a black shirt and a full-sleeved T-shirt, while Ranveer looked dapper in a black turtleneck paired with a long trench coat. Though there was no doubt about how they looked, netizens were left confused about their choice of outfits.

Fans left puzzeled

While reacting to DeepVeer's spotting last night, netizens started sharing their thoughts in the comment section. One wrote, "Wow.. shayad baraf giri hai aaj Mumbai me." Another questioned, "Bhaisab, itni garmi mein kaise!" One quipped, "Why are they dressed up like they are going to loot some bank or somebody?" Another comment read, "Ye kaunse cold country mei jaa rahe hai?"

About Deepika & Ranveer's personal life

Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby in September 2024 with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced the joys of parenthood. On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh, with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude."

The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after dating for six long years, and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

The pair was last seen together on-screen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, Singham Again, where Deepika played the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, and Ranveer reprised his role as Simmba. The film also stars a powerhouse ensemble, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.