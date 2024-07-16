Despite controversy, Fawad Khan says he is eager to catch up on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

The Pakistani actor was asked if he had seen the Ranbir-starrer, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri

Fawad Khan, who appeared in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai, talked about one of the biggest Hindi films of 2023, Animal.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Pakistani actor was asked if he had seen the Ranbir-starrer, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri and was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Fawad Khan revealed, "Maine nahi dekhi hai abhi, aur mai dekhna chahta hu, Netflix pe aagai hai lekin muje dekhne ka mauka nai mila, and everyone has been recommending (I haven't seen it yet, but I want to. It's on Netflix now, but I haven't had the chance to watch it. Everyone has been recommending it)."

Is Fawad Khan joining Bollywood again?

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is one of the most loved actors in the country. He has worked in some noteworthy Bollywood films like ‘Khoobsurat’ and ‘Kapoor & Sons’. In 2016, after giving an amazing performance in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', he had to step back from Bollywood due to the Uri attack. Now, it has been said that Fawad Khan is all set to make a comeback to Bollywood with a film opposite Vaani Kapoor.

In 2023, the Bombay High Court ruled against the petition that had called for a complete ban on Indian citizens, companies, and associations from collaborating with any Pakistani artists. Justice Sunil B. Shukre and Justice Firdosh P. Pooniwalla, in their judgment, said that "the petition represented a retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity, and peace and lacked merit."

Now, after many years of being banned from working in Bollywood, it looks like Fawad has got the opportunity he has been looking for. According to Filmfare, the actor will be seen sharing the screen with Vaani Kapoor. A source shared with the portal, “Fawad has been cast with Vaani Kapoor in a film that’s about to go into production soon.” The source further revealed that the filming for the movie will kick-start in London. Other details are still kept under wraps.