Despite the success of Crew, Diljit Dosanjh admits that acting is not his strong suit as he prepares for the release of 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Listen to this article Despite 'Crew' success, Diljit Dosanjh says 'acting is not his forte' ahead of Amar Singh Chamkila release x 00:00

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently gearing up for the release of his film Amar Singh Chamkila. The biographical drama will start streaming on Netflix on April 12. Diljit who started his career as a singer still considers his interests more learned towards tunes. In a recent interview, Diljit Dosanjh said that he feels he doesn’t have the necessary qualities of an actor.

During a candid chat with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh opened up about his views on acting and fame. Despite his success in the field with the latest release of 'Crew', he mentioned, "I believe that acting is not my forte; it's a distinct craft. I feel I lack the necessary qualities to be an actor. If an opportunity arises that aligns with my skills and interests, I do consider it, but my main focus is on playing music."

Diljit is known for his natural comfort in front of the camera, but he confesses to experiencing moments of self-consciousness at times, "I often lose awareness of the cameras being there. This is just second nature to me. However, when I do become conscious of them, I feel like I'm being insincere and superficial. The chaos of the set, the crew, and the equipment can sometimes contribute to this feeling of inauthenticity. Those actors who can navigate through all of this are truly remarkable”, he said.

During the interview, when the discussion turned to the complexities of handling fame, Diljit shared a philosophy that deeply resonates with him. He quoted a line from Amar Singh Chamkila, saying, "Samajhna kuch nahi hota, bas kar jana hota hai." (Understanding is not necessary, only doing is required.)

Diljit Dosanjh on performing at Coachella

In 2023, Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh made history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. However, the singer feels that he was deserving of the opportunity and does not believe that he is a great singer. The actor who is currently gearing up for the release of his film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' was talking On The Ranveer Show.

Diljit Dosanjh said that performing at Coachella wasn't a dream for him but it was certainly on his checklist. "Although I wasn't a deserving candidate. I feel so. It was God's will. I knew it (Coachella) was big and for the first time, someone from India was going to perform there. It was a huge deal,” said Diljit.