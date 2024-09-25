Today (September 26) is the stalwart actor Dev Anand's birth anniversary. Let us remember the great actor through his famous dialogues from films like 'Guide', 'Gambler' and 'Awwal Number'

In Pics: Dev Anand

Dev Anand Birth Anniversary 2024: ‘Na sukh hai, na dukh hai, na deen hai, na duniya, na insaan, na bhagwan ... sirf main hoon, main hoon, main hoon, main ... sirf main’, And true to his words, the actor's legacy lives on till today. Dev Anand, a name that needs no introduction, was a trailblazer in the world of Bollywood. He left an indelible mark with his unparalleled acting prowess and charming persona.

Often referred to as the Evergreen Hero, he continues to be an inspiration to generations of actors and filmmakers. His movies, characterized by their timeless stories and memorable dialogues, have enchanted audiences for generations. To honor this cinematic legend's birth anniversary, here's a list of some of Dev Anand’s most popular dialogues that still remind us of his legacy and excellent work

Film: Awwal Number

Stars: (late) Dev Anand, Aamir Khan, Aditya Pancholi

Role Played: DIG Vikram Singh "Vicky"

Dialogue: “Har kranti, har inquilab mutthi bhar logon se shuru hota hai; aur dekhte hi dekhte hazaron lakhon mein aasman ki oonchai tak phail jaata hai”

Film: Guide

Stars: (late) Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman

Role Played: Raju

Dialogue: “Jis jagah ko dekh kar parmatma ki yaad aaye; woh tirth kehlata hai; aur jis aadmi ke darshan se parmatma mein bhakti jage; woh Mahatma kehlata hai”

Dialogue: “Na sukh hai, na dukh hai, na deen hai, na duniya, na insaan, na bhagwan; sirf main hoon, main hoon, main hoon, main; sirf main”

Dialogue: “Lagta hai aaj har ichcha poori hogi; par mazaa dekho; aaj koi ichcha hi nahi rahi”

Dialogue: "Joh aadmi apne naseeb ko kosta rehta hai; uska naseeb bhi usko kosne lagte hai"

Dialogue: “In logon ko mujhpe vishwas hai ... aur ab mujhe inke vishwas pe vishwas hone laga hai"

Film: Gambler

Stars: (late) Dev Anand, Shatrughan Sinha

Role Played: Raja

Dialogue: “Jab aurat ka dil tootta hai, toh woh apni sari zindagi un tukdon ko baantene mein kharch kar deti hai ... aur jab mard ka dil tootta hai, toh woh apni sari zindagi un tukdon ko sametne mein”

Film: Johny Mera Naam

Stars: (late) Dev Anand, Hema Malini

Role Played: Johny

Dialogue: “Johny bure kaam toh karta hai lekin imaan ke saath"