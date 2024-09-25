Breaking News
Mumbai: EEH, WEH service roads concreting to cost Rs 1.5K crore
EAM meets global counterparts on UNGA sidelines
MU Senate polls see 55 per cent voter turnout
Hezbollah confirms death of one of its top commanders, Ibrahim Kobeisi
Mumbai: State task force to probe surge in chikungunya cases
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Remembering Forever Romantic Dev Anand through his famous dialogues

Remembering 'Forever Romantic' Dev Anand through his famous dialogues

Updated on: 25 September,2024 02:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Today (September 26) is the stalwart actor Dev Anand's birth anniversary. Let us remember the great actor through his famous dialogues from films like 'Guide', 'Gambler' and 'Awwal Number'

Remembering 'Forever Romantic' Dev Anand through his famous dialogues

In Pics: Dev Anand

Listen to this article
Remembering 'Forever Romantic' Dev Anand through his famous dialogues
x
00:00

Dev Anand Birth Anniversary 2024: ‘Na sukh hai, na dukh hai, na deen hai, na duniya, na insaan, na bhagwan ... sirf main hoon, main hoon, main hoon, main ... sirf main’,  And true to his words, the actor's legacy lives on till today. Dev Anand, a name that needs no introduction, was a trailblazer in the world of Bollywood. He left an indelible mark with his unparalleled acting prowess and charming persona.


Often referred to as the Evergreen Hero, he continues to be an inspiration to generations of actors and filmmakers. His movies, characterized by their timeless stories and memorable dialogues, have enchanted audiences for generations. To honor this cinematic legend's birth anniversary, here's a list of some of Dev Anand’s most popular dialogues that still remind us of his legacy and excellent work


Film: Awwal Number


Stars: (late) Dev Anand, Aamir Khan, Aditya Pancholi
Role Played: DIG Vikram Singh "Vicky"
Dialogue: “Har kranti, har inquilab mutthi bhar logon se shuru hota hai; aur dekhte hi dekhte hazaron lakhon mein aasman ki oonchai tak phail jaata hai”

Film: Guide

Stars: (late) Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman 
Role Played: Raju

Dialogue: “Jis jagah ko dekh kar parmatma ki yaad aaye; woh tirth kehlata hai; aur jis aadmi ke darshan se parmatma mein bhakti jage; woh Mahatma kehlata hai”

Dialogue: “Na sukh hai, na dukh hai, na deen hai, na duniya, na insaan, na bhagwan; sirf main hoon, main hoon, main hoon, main; sirf main”

Dialogue: “Lagta hai aaj har ichcha poori hogi; par mazaa dekho; aaj koi ichcha hi nahi rahi”

Dialogue: "Joh aadmi apne naseeb ko kosta rehta hai; uska naseeb bhi usko kosne lagte hai"

Dialogue: “In logon ko mujhpe vishwas hai ... aur ab mujhe inke vishwas pe vishwas hone laga hai"

Film: Gambler

Stars: (late) Dev Anand, Shatrughan Sinha
Role Played: Raja
Dialogue: “Jab aurat ka dil tootta hai, toh woh apni sari zindagi un tukdon ko baantene mein kharch kar deti hai ... aur jab mard ka dil tootta hai, toh woh apni sari zindagi un tukdon ko sametne mein”

Film: Johny Mera Naam

Stars: (late) Dev Anand, Hema Malini 
Role Played: Johny
Dialogue: “Johny bure kaam toh karta hai lekin imaan ke saath"

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dev anand Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment Top Stories Bollywood News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK