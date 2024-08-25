In the film 'Deva', Shahid Kapoor, a cop by profession, digs deeper into a high-profile case. He unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation

Shahid Kapoor Pic/X

Listen to this article Watch: Leaked video from ‘Deva’ set shows Shahid Kapoor smoking and dancing in a baraat x 00:00

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor with his new avatar is all set to make Valentine's Day extra special for his fans with the action thriller 'Deva'. Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. With months left for the film to release, fans can’t wait to see their favourite actor reign over the big screens once again. To their delight, a video from the sets has been leaked on social media. The clip shows Shahid on his bike dancing in the middle of a baraat while smoking a cigarette. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Deva

In the film, Shahid, a cop by profession, digs deeper into a high-profile case. He unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in the film, whose character is that of a journalist.

Actor Pavail Gulati, who is also a part of the film plays a police officer alongside Shahid. Expressing his excitement about the action drama, he shared, "Working on 'Deva' has been an exhilarating experience. Playing a cop for the first time brought its own set of challenges, but it was also incredibly rewarding. Sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor, who is such a versatile and talented actor, was truly inspiring."

He added, "The action sequences were intense and required a lot of preparation, but they were also a lot of fun to shoot. Mumbai provided a stunning backdrop for the film, adding to the overall visual appeal. I'm really looking forward to the audience seeing this film; it's a project I'm very proud of."

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. 'Deva' will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.

Shahid’s work front

Besides that, Shahid is also set to headline the mythological drama 'Ashwatthama-The Saga Continues'. It delves into the legend of the immortal warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, believed to walk among us even today.

Set in the present era marked by rapid technological advancements and humanity's remarkable capabilities, Ashwatthama confronts the challenges of modernity, facing off against formidable adversaries in a high-octane, action-packed narrative. As the mystery of a legendary figure thrust into the chaos of the present day unravels, the film explores the inner psyche of an immortal being, revealing how he perceives the world he has witnessed for thousands of years.

(With inputs from ANI)