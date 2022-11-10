×
Dhairya Karwa to star opposite Tara Sutaria in 'Apurva'

Updated on: 10 November,2022 01:12 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Apurva is currently in the midst of it's first shooting schedule in Rajasthan

Dhairya Karwa has joined the team of Star Studios and Cine1 Studios' edge of the seat thriller 'Apurva' starring the talented Tara Sutaria in the lead along with Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Sumit Gulati and Aaditya Gupta.


Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva is currently in the midst of it's first shooting schedule in Rajasthan.



