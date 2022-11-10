Dhairya Karwa to star opposite Tara Sutaria in 'Apurva'

Apurva is currently in the midst of it's first shooting schedule in Rajasthan
The team of 'Apurva'
Dhairya Karwa has joined the team of Star Studios and Cine1 Studios' edge of the seat thriller 'Apurva' starring the talented Tara Sutaria in the lead along with Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Sumit Gulati and Aaditya Gupta.
Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva is currently in the midst of it's first shooting schedule in Rajasthan.
