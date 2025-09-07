Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and others share breaking news of wrapping up the shoot of Dhamaal 4 with quirky posters. It is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2026. The film also features Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan in key roles

The makers made the big announcement on Instagram in their signature Dhamaal style, sharing a newspaper-inspired post titled Dhamaal Times with the headline "Breaking News".

There is good news for all Dhamaal fans, as the laughter riot, set to return as the fourth part of the hit comedy franchise, has wrapped up its shoot.

Ajay Devgn, who stars in the film along with Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi, shared the update with a fun caption: "Aaj ki taaza khabar, brought to you by the gang, jo ab jald hi lootne aa rahe hain aapka dil...aur dimaag! Dhamaal4 arrives in cinemas on Eid 2026."

The film also features Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

The film is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.

Dhamaal is a 2007 comedy film directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead roles, while Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania, and Prem Chopra featured in supporting roles. The film became an instant success and later turned into a popular franchise with sequels Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019).

