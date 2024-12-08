Bollywood's veteran superstar Dharmendra was spotted by a fan in Mumbai traffic and the actor's sweet and humble gesture has won the hearts of netizens

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Fan spots Dharmendra stuck in Mumbai traffic, veteran actor's sweet gesture wins hearts x 00:00

He-man of Bollywood aka Dharmendra celebrates his 89th birthday today. The actor ruled the cinema in the 70s and 80s, crafting a popular image as an action hero and earning the title of "Action King." He was born in Nasrali, Ludhiana, in the state of Punjab. He debuted with the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera, Hum Bhi Tera in the role of Ashok. A day before his birthday, the legend was spotted in Mumbai traffic, and it was a very cute interaction that fans couldn’t stop gushing over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood superstar Dharmendra's humble gesture wins fan's hearts

As soon as Dharam paaji realised that a fan was recording him, the actor humbly pulled the window down. Later, he waved at the fan and smiled. This cute gesture of the actor has gone all over the internet. Fans have expressed their love in the comments section. A fan commented, "Really sweet of him to drop down the window n wave hi..❤️❤️ true star of an era". Another one heaped praise on the actor and wrote, "So sweet and humble no other superstar would do this, he is superb the best man love u papaji". Another netizen felt lucky to witness this and commented, "Lucky We".

The actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing updates with his fans. Recently, the Chupke Chupke actor shared a photo of himself sitting. He captioned it, "Dear friends, Love ❤️ you all for your loving response. i am back to my Motherland". The legendary actor is celebrating his 89th birthday today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Dharmendra's upcoming projects and work front

Dharmendra was last seen in the 2024 romance comedy film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Dimple Kapadia. The actor also has Ikkis and Apne 2 in his pocket which are expected to release in 2025. In the upcoming film Apne 2, it will be the first time that all three generations of the Deol family will come together all at once to act in a film.