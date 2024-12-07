As the legendary actor Dharmendra celebrates his 89th birthday, we take a look at some of his timeless comedies with flawless comic timing and unending humour, that make us laugh

Dharmendra, a stellar actor and an action entertainer is largely remembered as an action hero. This image of him was created in films like Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Blackmail, and Jugnu. Dharmendra ruled the 70s and 80s with his power-packed entertainers. But what often went unnoticed were Dharmendra's comedies, largely because of his action-hero perception. The actor also starred in some of the greatest comedies that went unnoticed or did not get the due credit because they were overshadowed by the actor's other hits. On the occasion of the actor's 89th birthday, we have brought a list of some of his timeless comedies that should be on your watchlist:

5 Comedies of Dharmendra that you cannot miss

Chupke Chupke

Dharmendra had flawless comic timing in the 1975 film. The cult classic, a remake of the Bengali movie Chhadmabeshi, featured a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore. The actor won hearts with his effortless portrayal of a biology professor and later as a driver.

Dillagi

The 1978 romedy stars the actor with his ladylove Hema Malini. Dharmendra portrays a Sanskrit teacher who falls in love with the chemistry professor at first sight, played by Hema Malini. The old-fashioned Sanskrit professor's methods to woo his love constantly keep failing, and it is hilarious to watch how the man keeps trying to win over his love. Interestingly, a film with the same title was released in 1999, starring the legendary actor's sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are trying to win the same woman, unaware that they have both fallen for the same woman.

Seeta aur Geeta

This 1972 dramedy was written by the popular duo Salim-Javed and stars the iconic pair of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Chaos ensues when the lives of two identical twin sisters, unaware of each other's existence, get swapped. Watching the confusion, drama, and love story that follows is hilarious.

Chacha Bhatija

This 1977 dramedy witnesses Dharmendra in the role of Chacha, who becomes a black marketer after being thrown out of his house by his sister-in-law. Years later, he teams up with his nephew to avenge the evil sister-in-law and expose her in front of his brother.

Phandebaaz

The Yaadon Ki Baarat actor plays a double role in this dramedy and tries to impersonate the rich look-alike to access all the facilities and benefits of that person. The 1978 film stars Moushumi Chatterjee, Prem Chopra, and Ranjit, along with Dharmendra.