Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most loved films of 2024, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The movie got widespread acclaim, and if there is one thing that made the most headlines, then it was Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s lip kiss in the movie. Well, it was the highlight of the film. While Bobby Deol felt it was cute, Dharmendra’s elder son Sunny Deol felt that his dad can do anything and he always gets away with it. No, we aren't saying this. This is what Sunny himself shared. On Dharmendra’s birthday, here’s revisiting Deol brothers’ reaction to their father’s kissing scene.

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol reaction to the famous kissing scene

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol went as guests on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan, and there they talked about Dharmendra’s popular kissing scene. Bobby, while reacting to Dharmendra’s performance in Rocky Aur Rani, shared, "I loved the film. Everyone was so good, Ranveer Singh. He did an awesome job. I'm a big fan of Alia Bhatt. She was also amazing. And then you (to KJo) chose dad, and I'm not saying this because he is my father, but he was magical as that character. We joke about it that papa kissed on screen and all that. Everyone said that he was so cute." Sunny also had a hilarious reaction to it and simply said, “I said my dad can do whatever he likes and he gets away with it."

Dharmendra had another lip-lock planned?

Well, Dharmendra’s kissing scene with Shabana was highly praised, but did you know he also had another lip-lock scene planned that didn’t happen? Those who have watched Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are aware of Dharmendra confusing Sheeba Sabir’s character for Shabana Azmi as Jamini Chatterjee while dancing at a club and planting a peck on her cheek. Sheeba revealed in an interview with us earlier that originally the scene was to have a lip-lock, which did not happen. “I heard the whole sequence, thought about it, discussed it with Akashdeep (husband). So we both were like, ‘It’s a funny thing, it’s nothing serious. It’s not some sleazy passion.’ But it was my good luck that it didn’t happen because already the peck became such a big issue. I was like, ‘Yikes, we are still not ready, are we? But I thought it all was very cute.”