Vanvaas director Anil Sharma recalled an old interaction with the Deols that left him laughing. Anil Sharma reveals the tea behind this interaction in a recent interview

Dharmendra with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol (pic/Instagram)

Legendary actor Dharmendra's charm is unmatched and no one is unversed with his huge fan following. Recently, Anil Sharma, the director of Gadar, spilled some tea about the legendary actor and his sons. Anil Sharma recalled the incident when Dharmendra once embarrassed his sons Bobby and Sunny Deol for not having affairs with heroines.

Anil Sharma recalls a hilarious anecdote

Anil Sharma told a humorous anecdote in a recent interaction and mentioned that once he was sitting with Dharam ji, Sunny, and Bobby. Dharam ji said, "Mere ladke bade seedhe hain. Inka yaar, kuch heroines ke sath chakkar hi nahi chalta kabhi. Inko koi badi herone milti nahi hai kabhi dono ko. Aur mere time ko dekho, sab heroines peeche aati rehti thi. Sab padi rehhti thi peeche (My sons are too innocent. They don't have affairs with big heroines ever. They never get famous and big heroines and if you look back at my time, every heroine was after me)." Dharmendra did not realise both his sons were sitting in the vanity. When they heard this, both were embarrassed and quickly exited the vanity van.

Recently, Dharmendra celebrated his 89th birthday with paparazzi where both his sons were present. A video from the celebration went viral where Dharmendra was seen kissing both his son's hands.

About Anil Sharma's new film Vanvaas

Talking about the work front, Anil Sharma had a recent release at the box office. His new movie Vanvaas stars Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Rajpal Yadav. The drama film delves into family dynamics when the father is suffering from dementia. Sunny Deol is gearing up for his upcoming film, Jaat. He shared its teaser recently. The film stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Bobby Deol was last seen in Siva's Kanguva. The film starred Suriya and Disha Patani. Bobby was the antagonist of the film. The film was highly-anticipated by the audience but failed to do well at the box-office. Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.