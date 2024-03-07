Dharmendra went to a family wedding in Udaipur where he hurt his back and leg while dancing.

Dharmendra Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Dharmendra injured while dancing at family wedding, recovering and doing well now: Report x 00:00

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who continues to work in films despite his age, garnered headlines after his Instagram post (now deleted) on being unable to sleep, sparked concerns about his deteriorating health. Now, a report suggests that the 88-year-old ‘Sholay’ actor was injured at a wedding and is now on the road to recovery.

A source informed Hindustan Times, "He went to a family wedding with his family, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, recently in Udaipur. That’s where he got injured, and his health took a toll. He hurt his back and leg while dancing. And his health also suffered because of exertion and old age.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was exhausted because of the exertion, and it got bad because of his injury. However, he is doing fine now and is on the road to recovery. In fact, he is taking it slow now and focusing on his health completely," the source added.

Dharmendra is known for working in different genres including romance, action, and comedy. He has given several hits including 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', 'Aankhen', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Anupama', among others.

He was previously married to Prakash Kaur and the two are parents to sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta.

In 1980 he married actress Hema Malini. They appeared in films like 'The Burning Train', 'Sholay', 'Raja Jani', 'Baghavat', 'Dharm Aur Qanoon', 'Do Dishayen' and many more.

The duo share two daughters, actor Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Recently, he also made headlines for his role in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

He will next be seen in director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Ekkis' which also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will be released on January 10, 2025.

'Ikkis' is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his exemplary service to the nation. He will also be seen in director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' opposite Sunny, Bobby, and Karan Deol.

(With inputs from ANI)