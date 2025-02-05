Sriram Raghavan's next will be a film based on the Indian army. The film already boasts of actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda.

Team of Ikkis

Actor Sikandar Kher is all set to step into the shoes of playing an army man in the upcoming Sriram Raghavan directorial, Ikkis. For the first time Sikandar is set to he seen in an army based film. This collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan is already being hailed as one of the most exciting announcements in the industry.

Sikandar Kher to play army man in Ikkis

In Ikkis, Sikandar will portray the life of a dedicated Army man, bringing to the screen the resilience, discipline, and heroism synonymous with the Indian armed forces. The actor has already begun preparation for the role.

Talking about the opportunity and his preparation, Sikandar said, "I have always looked forward to a Sriram Raghavan film. He has his own language of filmmaking. It’s a unique perspective on a story, the way it unfolds is so gripping, and for me as an actor I’ve always wanted to be a part of his cinematic universe."

He added, "And then we have a visionary producer like Dinesh Vijan, the kind of films he’s backed and how he’s stood behind them with complete faith is just amazing. Both of them along with Poonam Vijan (Maddock Films) make a terrific team. The cool thing about being an actor is getting a chance to do things you normally wouldn't get to do. You see and learn so many things that you wouldn’t otherwise experience. That’s exactly what’s happening on Ikkis, the background of the armed forces, the war and especially the heroes we are playing is not just an honour but a privilege. I’m lucky to be a part of this film, and I hope I do well".

About Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan, known for his gripping narratives and nuanced storytelling, is expected to deliver yet another masterpiece with Ikkis. The announcement has already stirred excitement among fans and the film industry, as the combination of Sikandar’s compelling screen presence and Sriram’s directorial brilliance promises a cinematic experience rooted in grit, realism, and emotion.