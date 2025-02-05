Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mumbai civic body's Rs 74K-cr budget - Big plans, no tax hike
Mumbai: Pydhonie police lose track of NRI involved in deaf-dumb man’s murder
Mumbai: Parel gets push to become a major national rail hub
Mumbai: Retired banker duped of Rs 2.3 lakh in digital arrest scam
BMC Budget 2025 is nothing to write home about, feel Mumbaikars
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dharmendra Jaideep Ahlawat Agastya Nandas Ikkis cast gets bigger

Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Agastya Nanda's Ikkis cast gets bigger

Updated on: 05 February,2025 12:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sriram Raghavan's next will be a film based on the Indian army. The film already boasts of actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda.

Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Agastya Nanda's Ikkis cast gets bigger

Team of Ikkis

Listen to this article
Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Agastya Nanda's Ikkis cast gets bigger
x
00:00

Actor Sikandar Kher is all set to step into the shoes of playing an army man in the upcoming Sriram Raghavan directorial, Ikkis. For the first time Sikandar is set to he seen in an army based film. This collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan is already being hailed as one of the most exciting announcements in the industry.


Sikandar Kher to play army man in Ikkis


In Ikkis, Sikandar will portray the life of a dedicated Army man, bringing to the screen the resilience, discipline, and heroism synonymous with the Indian armed forces. The actor has already begun preparation for the role. 


Talking about the opportunity and his preparation, Sikandar said, "I have always looked forward to a Sriram Raghavan film. He has his own language of filmmaking. It’s a unique perspective on a story, the way it unfolds is so gripping, and for me as an actor I’ve always wanted to be a part of his cinematic universe."

He added, "And then we have a visionary producer like Dinesh Vijan, the kind of films he’s backed and how he’s stood behind them with complete faith is just amazing.  Both of them along with Poonam Vijan (Maddock Films) make a terrific team. The cool thing about being an actor is getting a chance to do things you normally wouldn't get to do. You see and learn so many things that you wouldn’t otherwise experience. That’s exactly what’s happening on Ikkis, the background of the armed forces, the war and especially the heroes we are playing is not just an honour but a privilege. I’m lucky to be a part of this film, and I hope I do well".

About Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan, known for his gripping narratives and nuanced storytelling, is expected to deliver yet another masterpiece with Ikkis. The announcement has already stirred excitement among fans and the film industry, as the combination of Sikandar’s compelling screen presence and Sriram’s directorial brilliance promises a cinematic experience rooted in grit, realism, and emotion.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sikandar dharmendra Jaideep Ahlawat Agastya Nanda Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK