Sikandar Kher may have not secured lead roles despite a filmy background, but he has surely delivered impactful performances in the handful of projects that he worked on

Seasoned actor Sikandar Kher, who celebrates his birthday on October 31 may have not secured lead roles despite a filmy background, but he has surely delivered impactful performances in the handful of projects that he worked on. On his special day, we take a look at his career trajectory with films and web series that deserve a watch.

Sikandar Kher’s best performances

Monkey Man

The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular 'Monkey Man.' Sikandar plays a corrupt cop in the film who is Patel’s arch nemesis.

Aarya

Sikandar Kher essays the role of Daulat in the hit web series 'Aarya' starring Sushmita Sen in the lead. He is her friend turned foe, who eventually becomes her right hand by the end of the series. Sen plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Monica, O My Darling

Directed by Vasan Bala, it is a neo-noir that is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to mayhem in the lives of the people involved. Jayant Arkhedkar, a robotics expert played by Rajkummar Rao, tries to effect the perfect murder, enlisting the help of his oddball colleagues. Interestingly, Sikandar, who has a pivotal role in the film also collaborated with Vasan for the 2024 film ‘Jigra’ in which he had a cameo.

Sooryvanshi

In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay Kumar portrayed the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina Kaif has played the role of Akshay's wife in the film. The movie also features special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba). Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film featured Sikandar Kher as a taxi driver from Goa, who locks horns with Akshay’s character.

Sikandar Kher’s work front

The actor will next be seen in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.